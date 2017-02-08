Arizona looks to bounce back from its worst loss in seven years on Wednesday as the 10th-ranked Wildcats face visiting Stanford, which is coming off an upset of Utah. Arizona had its 15-game winning streak come to a screeching halt last Saturday in Eugene as Oregon drilled 16 3-pointers and cruised to an 85-58 victory.

The Wildcats’ 27-point margin of defeat was the second-worst of the Sean Miller era, trailing only a 30-point loss to BYU on Dec. 28, 2009, but Arizona can regain sole possession of first place with a win over Stanford and a UCLA victory at Oregon on Thursday. “I think we’ve all been pretty positive in trying to move forward,” guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright told reporters. “Every team has their peaks and their lows. We’re thinking big picture and we want to continue to get better each day, to continue to the top prize, as coach says. With the quick turnaround we have to watch the film and put it behind us and focus on Stanford.” The Cardinal has lost 14 straight games to the Wildcats, including 91-52 at Maples Pavilion last month, but Stanford is riding a wave of momentum after roaring back for an 81-75 win over Utah last Saturday. Star forward Reid Travis took control late and finished with 26 points as Stanford snapped a three-game losing streak.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (12-11, 4-7 Pac-12): Travis, who leads the Cardinal in scoring (16.7) and rebounds (8.3), missed four of the previous eight games with a shoulder injury but appeared fully healthy against the Utes while shooting 11-of-15 from the field. Stanford’s backcourt has been an ongoing concern, but Robert Cartwright and Marcus Allen gave coach Jerod Haase reason for optimism with a combined 27 points and nine assists in the Utah win. Junior forward Dorian Pickens has averaged 11.4 points in league play and is the only Cardinal to start all 23 games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-3, 10-1): Reserve forward Keanu Pinder saw his playing time cut with the return of star Allonzo Trier, but Miller suggested after the Oregon loss that the 6-9 junior could return to the rotation soon. “We’re gonna go back to mixing him in because he give us a quickness and a defensive player that’s much different than the three other post players,” Miller told reporters. “I think he gives us more rebounding and effort that we really like.” Pinder could be a nice complement to center Lauri Markkanen, a freshman of the year candidate who struggled during last week’s road trip to the Oregon schools.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona holds a 62-29 lead in the all-time series, including 34-8 in Tucson.

2. Travis was held to 11 points and eight rebounds in last month’s loss to Arizona.

3. The Wildcats have won 67 of their last 68 last home games, including 18 in a row.

PREDICTION: Arizona 83, Stanford 68