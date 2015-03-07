No. 6 Arizona 91, Stanford 69: Brandon Ashley had 15 points and nine rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 14 points as the Wildcats ran the nation’s longest homecourt winning streak to 38 games by thumping the Cardinal in Pac-12 play.

Kaleb Tarczewski and Gabe York had 13 points apiece as Arizona (28-3, 16-2) won its eighth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell had a career-high 11 assists for the second straight game and also scored 10 points.

Chasson Randle scored 16 points for Stanford (18-12, 9-9), which lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Anthony Brown and Stefan Nastic added 14 points apiece for the Cardinal.

Stanford crept within 13 points on Nastic’s two free throws with 13:57 remaining before Arizona went on a 10-4 run to take a 68-49 lead on Hollis-Jefferson’s three-point play. Tarczewski’s thunderous dunk made it a 20-point margin with 9:31 left and the Wildcats cruised to the finish.

Arizona had a 13-point edge just eight minutes into the game before Stanford recovered to trail 29-27 on Roscoe Allen’s two free throws with 6:41 left. The Wildcats rattled off the next 13 points to make it a 15-point margin and York hit a 3-pointer just prior to the buzzer to make it 47-31 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: York has scored in double digits in five straight games. … Stanford F Michael Humphrey (ankle) sat out after being injured in Thursday’s loss to Arizona State. … The Wildcats possessed a 37-27 rebounding edge.