TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona guard Allonzo Trier scored season-high 22 points and made all 12 of his free-throw attempts as the ninth-ranked Wildcats survived a scare from Stanford, winning 74-67 Thursday night.

Arizona (22-3, 11-1 Pac-12) had double-digit leads in each half but couldn't shake the Cardinal, who lost by 39 at home to the Wildcats on Jan. 1.

Stanford (12-12, 4-8) twice tied the game down the stretch, including at 67 on guard Marcus Allen's drive with 1:56 to go. Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen -- who was just 2 of 7 from behind the arc overall -- responded with a 3-pointer on the following possession.

The Cardinal came up empty on its next two possessions, and Trier's two free throws with 23 seconds left helped seal the victory.

Stanford nearly pulled off the upset thanks to post player Reid Travis, who bullied the Wildcats down low for 26 points and 11 rebounds. The Cardinal had a 42-16 edge in points in the paint.

Trier, in his sixth game following a 19-game NCAA suspension to start the season, made his first start Thursday night, although he has been averaging 28 minutes as a reserve. He made 4 of 8 shots from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.

Guard Rawle Alkins added 12 points for Arizona, and backup center Chance Comanche scored 11. The Wildcats made 25 of 29 free-throw attempts.

Allen scored 15 points, and his one-handed dunk down the lane brought the Cardinal within 55-51 with 8:11 to go. Stanford closed the gap to 57-55 about a minute later on guard Robert Cartwright's steal and layup, causing Arizona coach Sean Miller to call timeout.

This was not the response Miller was hoping for after Arizona lost by 27 points at Oregon on Saturday.

The Wildcats missed their first five shots as Stanford took an early seven-point lead, but Trier brought the home team back with 10 points in the first nine minutes. His two free throws put Arizona up 15-13 with 11:28 to go in the first half.

Arizona led 35-32 at the break.

NOTES: Arizona has won 19 consecutive games at home and 68 of its past 69. ... The Wildcats won their 15th consecutive meeting with Stanford, the longest streak in the league between conference members. ... Arizona F Lauri Markkanen was named to the John. R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, announced Wednesday. ... Stanford F Reid Travis has eight 20-point games this season. ... Stanford, which is 1-5 on the road in Pac-12 action, plays at Arizona State on Saturday. ... Arizona will host Cal on Saturday.