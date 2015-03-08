Arizona runs home streak to 38 games

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona beat Stanford, 91-69, on Saturday at McKale Center to cap an undefeated season at home and extend its winning streak against the Cardinal to 11 games.

The Wildcats finished undefeated at home for the second consecutive season and own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 38.

“It wasn’t easy,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “I don’t think the final score was indicative of really how hard that game was, start to finish.”

Despite the Cardinal throwing a variety of zones at the Wildcats, Arizona shot 53.7 percent from the field and had five players in double figures.

Arizona’s field goal percentage might have been even higher had the Wildcats not tried to get walk-on senior Drew Mellon his first college field goal. Mellon went 0-4 during his three minutes on the floor.

Forward Brandon Ashley led the Wildcats with 15 points and added nine rebounds. Forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson added 14 points, while center Kaleb Tarczewski and guard Gabe York each scored 13.

Senior guard T.J. McConnell, in his final game at McKale, added 10 points and 11 assists. Upon leaving the game at the 2:46 mark, McConnell kissed the block “A” logo at midcourt and waved to the crowd.

“I respect this place so much and love this place so much that I had to do something like that,” McConnell said of the gesture, which he admitted he considered doing for some time.

Stanford, which had only nine assists, was led by guard Chasson Randle’s 16 points, but the Cardinal guard fouled out with 5:10 to play when he pushed off on McConnell before receiving an inbounds pass.

Center Stefan Nastic and forward Anthony Brown each added 14 points, while forward Rosco Allen scored 10.

The game was marred by physical play, as 49 fouls were called. Stanford had two players foul out, while Johnson and Hollis Jefferson of Arizona were assessed technical fouls.

“Stanford is a very physical team and they generally do foul a lot,” Miller said. “That is not my opinion, and I am not judging how they play, but it is always a very physical game when you play Stanford and we have to adjust and we did a good job.”

Down by 18 points at halftime, Stanford slowly cut into the lead and guard Marcus Allen sliced the deficit to 12 with 13:08 to play.

“We kept fighting and must keep on fighting,” said Nastic, who fouled out with 6:36 left.

Arizona came right back, scoring nine of the next 10 points, with a monster dunk and ensuing foul shot by Arizona forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson pushing the Wildcat lead to 70-50.

“They’re a very good basketball team; they’re going to go on runs,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “We have to be able to sustain it when we can.”

Due in part to Stanford foul trouble, Arizona outscored Stanford, 18-4, to close out the first half, including a 3-pointer by guard Gabe York at the buzzer that put the Wildcats up, 47-31.

York started the run with a 3-pointer and the junior added a put-back during the run. Ashley added six-points during the scoring stretch.

“Three of our five starters are out of the game,” Dakwins said. “That means we had a lot of young players coming in the game trying to make plays and it was tough.”

The Wildcats took a 12-5 lead. Guard T.J. McConnell found center Matt Korcheck down low for an easy basket on the game’s first possession.

It was Korcheck’s first start in an Arizona uniform, getting the nod in his final home game.

“We just ran a set plan and Nastic kind of stayed with me too long,” McConnell said.

Arizona added a 3-pointer by forward Stanley Johnson and after Stanford guard Chasson Randle buried a contested 3-pointer, Arizona got a bucket and a foul from center Kaleb Tarczewski and a long jumper from forward Brandon Ashley.

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added a pull-up jumper and Arizona led, 12-5.

Arizona pushed the lead to 21-8 and looked like it might run away, but with McConnell saddled with two fouls, Stanford scored 17 of the next 23 points and two free throws by center Stefan Nastic had the Cardinal within 27-25.

NOTES: Arizona honored three seniors, G T.J. McConnell, F Matt Korcheck and F Drew Mellon, playing their final game at McKale Center. ... Despite winning the Pac-12 regular-season title on Thursday, the Wildcats celebrated by cutting down the nets following the game. ... Stanford freshman C Michael Humphrey, an Arizona native, was injured Thursday night against Arizona State and did not play against Arizona. Humphrey selected Stanford over Arizona in the recruiting process.