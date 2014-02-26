Preview: Stanford at Arizona State

While some experts project Stanford and Arizona State to be among the 68 teams who will compete in the NCAA Tournament, the winner of Wednesday’s meeting in Tempe, Ariz., could take a big step toward that goal. Teams that finish strong seem to catch the eye of the selection committee and Stanford is starting to fit the bill with a three-game winning streak, including an 83-74 victory over UCLA on Saturday which pulled the Cardinal to within one game of the second-place Bruins in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are going in the opposite direction after an 86-63 setback at Utah on Sunday capped a forgettable two-game swing through the Rockies.

“We knew the magnitude of this game,” junior guard Chasson Randle told the San Jose Mercury News after scoring 26 points to help Stanford atone for a 91-74 loss to UCLA on Jan. 23 with its fifth victory in six games. “It was one that we felt we had to win.” Arizona State returns home searching for answers after losing 61-52 at Colorado on Feb. 19 before it was held to 30.8 percent shooting by the Utes as it recorded two of its four lowest scoring outputs of the season. The Sun Devils must also reverse a disturbing trend which has seen them outrebounded in five of their last six games, including margins of 21 and eight, respectively, against Colorado and Utah.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (18-8, 9-5 Pac-12): Senior forward Josh Huestis was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 16.5 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 50 percent in victories over UCLA and USC 80-59 on Thursday. The Cardinals, who are 6-3 on the road - 4-3 in the conference, have used the same starting lineup of Randle, Huestis, Anthony Brown, Dwight Powell, Stefan Nastic all season and the quintet has accounted for 86.7 percent of the offense. Powell, a 6-10 senior forward, leads Stanford in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (1.4) while second in scoring (14.8) to Randle (18.8) and rebounding (7.5) to Huestis (8.4).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (19-8, 8-6): The Sun Devils, who are 14-1 at home, recorded season-low percentages from the field in succession after shooting 31.5 percent versus Colorado. After averaging 22 points over a five-game span, senior guard Jermaine Marshall scored seven in each contest against the Utes and Buffaloes while shooting a combined 6-for-23 from the floor and 2-for-15 from 3-point range, and didn’t get to the free-throw line in either game. Arizona State, which is 32nd in the RPI rankings, is 4-6 when trailing at halftime this season after they were 8-50 in such games during the previous four years.

TIP-INS

1. Huestis matched a career high 22 points while adding six rebounds and five blocked shots versus UCLA, two days after setting the school record for career blocks.

2. The Sun Devils are 16-0 when shooting 43 percent or better from the field this season.

3. Stanford, 40th in the RPI, defeated Arizona State 76-70 on Feb. 1 when Powell tied a season high with 28 points and has won seven of the last 10 meetings.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 76, Stanford 70