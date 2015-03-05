Preview: Stanford at Arizona State

Stanford enters Thursday’s contest at Arizona State with little margin for error following Sunday’s 73-70 loss to Oregon. While some experts claim the loss did irreparable damage to the team’s hopes of securing an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, coach Johnny Dawkins begs to differ. “We have two regular-season games to play on the road against some very good teams and we also have the Pac-12 Tournament, so I don’t think it kills our (NCAA Tournament) chances,” he told reporters.

Dawkins’ squad is looking to record a regular-season sweep of the Sun Devils after rolling to an 89-70 win in Palo Alto on Jan. 25. Stanford’s senior trio of Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown and Stefan Nastic each scored at least 20 points in the victory and will be aiming for a repeat performance against an Arizona State team that has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Freshman Tra Holder has stabilized the point guard position while averaging 11.1 points over the last nine games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (18-10, 9-7 Pac-12): Randle has averaged 16.5 points in eight career games against Arizona State, including a 30-point effort in the 2012 conference tournament. Stanford relies heavily on its senior trio of starters, but freshman forward Michael Humphrey continues to impress with two double-doubles in his last three games. Humphrey will likely remain in the starting lineup even with the return of junior Rosco Allen (8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds), who is being eased back into action after missing four games with a back injury.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (15-14, 7-9): Forward Savon Goodman scored 18 points off the bench against Stanford last month, and he’s averaging 13 points on 63 percent shooting along with 10.2 rebounds over his last six games. While Holder has bolstered the Sun Devils’ offense, the team’s defensive field-goal percentage of 48.2 percent in Pac-12 games ranks last in the league. “We’ve struggled to get key stops and we’ve struggled during important stretches defensively going all the way back to November,” coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “Our defensive numbers aren’t what they need to be.”

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won eight of the last 10 meetings in the series.

2. Arizona State is 21-3 in its past 24 home games.

3. Stanford has trailed at halftime in seven of its last eight games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 72, Arizona State 67