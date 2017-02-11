Stanford forward Reid Travis isn’t a leading candidate for Pac-12 player of the year, but it’s impossible to overstate his importance to the Cardinal program. The 6-8 junior looks to build on his most impressive outing of the season on Saturday as Stanford visits Arizona State, which opened Pac-12 play with a 98-93 win over the Cardinal in Palo Alto on Dec. 30.

Travis recorded his seventh double-double of the season with game-high totals in points (26) and rebounds (11) as the Cardinal gave 10th-ranked Arizona a surprising test before losing 74-67 on Wednesday. “I don’t know if we’ve faced a player more physical and productive than Reid Travis is,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters. “We got a really good feel for how good an offensive rebounder he is. He’s very mobile and physical and their team does an outstanding job of putting them in good position. He’s a one-man wrecking crew.” Travis had 21 points and eight boards in last month’s loss to the Sun Devils, who were held to a season-low point total and shot 25.4 percent in Wednesday’s 68-43 loss to California. Arizona State, which has lost three of its last four games, shot 3-of-25 from 3-point range against the Bears and went almost 11 minutes without a made field goal at one point.

ABOUT STANFORD (12-12, 4-8 Pac-12): Guard Marcus Allen has averaged 14 points over his last two games for the Cardinal, who have dropped three of their last four games but were encouraged by the strong showing against Arizona. Forwards Dorian Pickens and Michael Humphrey combined for 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Wildcats and the Cardinal limited star center Lauri Markkanen to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. Stanford is 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 68.7 points per game and needs more production from its bench, which scored a total of four points against Arizona.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-14, 4-8): The Sun Devils boast three of the top 10 scorers in the Pac-12 in guards Torian Graham (17.9), Tra Holder (17.4) and Shannon Evans II (15.9), but the trio was limited to a total of 20 points on 8-of-27 shooting in the dismal loss to the Bears. “Our performance, it was embarrassing, honestly,” guard Kodi Justice told reporters. “I just felt like people weren't 100 percent ready.” Forward Obinna Oleka registered his 13th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Sun Devils, who are third in the league in scoring at 79.6 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is seeking its first season sweep of Stanford since 2009-10.

2. Stanford has dropped seven of its first eight road games.

3. Graham made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 30 points off the bench in last month’s win over the Cardinal.

PREDICTION: Stanford 67, Arizona State 63