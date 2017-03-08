Preview: Stanford vs. Arizona State

Arizona State aims for its third win of the season over Stanford on Wednesday when the teams meet in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The eighth-seeded Sun Devils beat ninth-seeded Stanford 98-93 in Palo Alto to start the league season on Dec. 30 before posting a come-from-behind 75-69 win on Feb. 11 in Tempe.

Junior guard Kodi Justice is averaging 19.3 points over the past three games while shooting 15-of-24 from 3-point range to lead the up-tempo Sun Devils, who boast two of the top five scorers in the league in guards Torian Graham (18.2) and Tra Holder (16.5). Coach Bobby Hurley's squad suffers from a lack of depth and size near the basket but drew praise from Arizona coach Sean Miller after last Saturday's 73-60 loss to the Wildcats. “I don’t know if there are many coaches in college basketball that get more out of their personnel than he has this year,” Miller told reporters. “He has a small group of guys and they really play the right way.” The Sun Devils will look to advance against a Stanford team that closed the regular season with three straight losses but has one of the most underrated big men in the conference in junior forward Reid Travis.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (14-16): Travis received first-team All-Pac-12 honors after finishing in the top five in the league in scoring (17.2) and rebounding (8.8), and the 6-8 standout averaged 19 points and 9.5 boards in the two regular-season losses to Arizona State. First-year coach Jerod Haase has received a welcome spark from senior guard Marcus Allen, who has averaged 14.4 points over the last eight games and was voted to the Pac-12’s all-defensive team. The taller Cardinal should control the paint against Arizona State but may need improved play from the point guard position to get past the first round.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-17): Graham averaged 27 points in the two wins over the Cardinal while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 11-of-19 from beyond the arc. The Sun Devils shot 44.6 percent from 3-point range in the two games against Stanford and figure to rely on the shot again Wednesday against a Cardinal team that is next-to-last in the league in defending 3-pointers. Senior forward Obinna Oleka recorded 14 double-doubles this season but struggled in the two games against Stanford, averaging 11 points and four rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face top-seeded Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

2. Stanford leads the all-time series, 48-36, but Arizona State has won the last three meetings.

3. The Cardinal entered last season’s Pac-12 tournament as the ninth seed and lost 91-68 to Washington in the first round.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 76, Stanford 68