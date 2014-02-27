Arizona State 76, Stanford 64: Jahii Carson scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half while going 7-for-7 from the field after the break and the host Sun Devils had little trouble with the Cardinal.

Jermaine Marshall recorded 16 points as Arizona State (20-8, 9-6 Pac-12) moved into a four-way tie for third place in the conference with Stanford, Colorado and California. Shaquille McKissic scored 10 for the Sun Devils, who shot 55.1 percent from the field and were 10-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Brown scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half for Stanford (18-9, 9-6), which lost for only the second time in its last seven games. Chasson Randle added 17 before fouling out with 7:11 to play while Josh Powell, who scored 28 in the Cardinal’s 76-70 victory over Arizona State on Feb. 1, had only 11 in this one.

Marshall’s 14 points powered Arizona State to a 39-29 halftime lead after the Sun Devils scored the game’s first eight points and led by as many as 15. Randle scored 15 points in the first half while Stanford committed 10 turnovers and recorded its only assist prior to the break after nearly 18 minutes had elapsed.

The Cardinal trimmed a 13-point deficit to nine before a 9-0 run - highlighted by six points from Carson - put Arizona State on top 53-35 with 12:48 to go. Brown scored five straight points in a 6-0 spurt which cut the margin to 12 with 8:27 remaining, but the Sun Devils put it away by scoring nine of the next 12 points - four by Carson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford finished with 15 turnovers and four assists. ... Arizona State’s Jordan Bachynski, the nation’s top shot-blocker at 4.4 per game, was plagued by foul trouble and didn’t record a block for the first time this season. ... The Sun Devils, who haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2009, secured their fifth 20-win season in Herb Sendek’s eight years as coach after winning 20 only three times in the previous 25 seasons.