Arizona State 67, Stanford 62: Shaquielle McKissic had a career-high 23 points along with seven rebounds and four steals as the Sun Devils withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Cardinal.

Tra Holder had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while Savon Goodman had nine points and six boards for Arizona State (16-14, 8-9 Pac-12), which snapped a two-game skid and avenged an 89-70 loss in Palo Alto on Jan. 25. Arizona State improved to 22-3 in its past 25 home games despite shooting 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Stefan Nastic led Stanford (18-11, 9-8) with 16 points and six rebounds while leading scorer Chasson Randle had 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting along with five assists. Anthony Brown chipped in 13 points and four boards for the Cardinal, who likely needed a win to keep their faint NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.

Arizona State held Stanford to 29.6 percent shooting in the opening period and closed on a 12-0 run over the last 3:06 to move ahead 37-23 at the break. The Cardinal began the second half with a 24-10 run after switching to a zone defense and pulled even at 47 on Brown’s 3-pointer with just under 11 minutes left.

McKissic scored nine of his team’s next 11 points and the Sun Devils led 60-54 on Holder’s basket with 1:41 remaining. Randle answered with a 3-pointer but the Cardinal turned the ball over on three of their next four possessions and fell to 2-6 in games decided by five points or fewer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford F Michael Humphrey, an Arizona native who had two double-doubles in his previous three games, exited the contest early in the first half with a sprained left ankle and did not return. … The Sun Devils can secure the No. 5 seed in next week’s conference tournament with a win Saturday over California and a Stanford loss to Arizona. … Reid Travis had six points and eight rebounds for Stanford, which has trailed at halftime in eight of its last nine games.