Arizona State 67, Stanford 62
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
March 6, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona State 67, Stanford 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arizona State 67, Stanford 62: Shaquielle McKissic had a career-high 23 points along with seven rebounds and four steals as the Sun Devils withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Cardinal.

Tra Holder had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while Savon Goodman had nine points and six boards for Arizona State (16-14, 8-9 Pac-12), which snapped a two-game skid and avenged an 89-70 loss in Palo Alto on Jan. 25. Arizona State improved to 22-3 in its past 25 home games despite shooting 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Stefan Nastic led Stanford (18-11, 9-8) with 16 points and six rebounds while leading scorer Chasson Randle had 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting along with five assists. Anthony Brown chipped in 13 points and four boards for the Cardinal, who likely needed a win to keep their faint NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.

Arizona State held Stanford to 29.6 percent shooting in the opening period and closed on a 12-0 run over the last 3:06 to move ahead 37-23 at the break. The Cardinal began the second half with a 24-10 run after switching to a zone defense and pulled even at 47 on Brown’s 3-pointer with just under 11 minutes left.

McKissic scored nine of his team’s next 11 points and the Sun Devils led 60-54 on Holder’s basket with 1:41 remaining. Randle answered with a 3-pointer but the Cardinal turned the ball over on three of their next four possessions and fell to 2-6 in games decided by five points or fewer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford F Michael Humphrey, an Arizona native who had two double-doubles in his previous three games, exited the contest early in the first half with a sprained left ankle and did not return. … The Sun Devils can secure the No. 5 seed in next week’s conference tournament with a win Saturday over California and a Stanford loss to Arizona. … Reid Travis had six points and eight rebounds for Stanford, which has trailed at halftime in eight of its last nine games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.