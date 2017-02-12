Arizona State polishes off Stanford

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Torian Graham had 24 points and six 3-pointers and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.4 seconds remaining to help Arizona State to a 75-69 Pac-12 win over Stanford on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II made two free throws apiece in the final 12.4 seconds as the Sun Devils (12-14, 5-8) completed a season sweep.

Graham had 30 points in the first meeting between the teams, a 98-93 victory in a Pac-12 opener on Dec. 30.

Holder finished with 16 points, Kodi Justice with 13 and Obinna Oleka with 11 for the Sun Devils, who ended the game on a 28-13 run.

Stanford forwards Reid Travis and Michael Humphrey had double-doubles and guard Marcus Allen posted a season-high 20 points for the Cardinal (12-13, 4-9).

Travis had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Humphrey totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cardinal controlled the interior with 49-27 rebounding edge. Stanford had 22 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points.

The Sun Devils countered with 12-of-32 shooting from 3-point range and Stanford was 3 of 19.

Robert Cartwright made a 17-foot jumper to give Stanford a 69-66 lead with 51 seconds left before Justice hit two free throws with 36.6 seconds remaining to pull Arizona State within one.

Stanford threw away the ensuing inbounds pass and Arizona State got the ball to Graham, who made the go-ahead shot from the right wing. Holder made his free throws after another turnover.

Travis had his seventh double-double of the season and Humphrey collected his third.

Travis' layup gave Stanford its largest lead at 56-47 with 9:18 remaining, but Oleka hit one of two free throws to cap a 13-4 Arizona State run to tie the score at 60.

Stanford plays host to California on Friday. Arizona State plays at Washington on Thursday.

The Cardinal returned to school for classes after a 74-67 loss at Arizona on Wednesday and came back to Phoenix late Friday.