Arizona State outlasts Stanford in OT

Obinna Oleka scored a career-high 27 points with 13 rebounds to lead Arizona State to a 98-88 overtime victory over Stanford on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Arizona State (15-17) scored on its first four possessions of the overtime period, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Kodi Justice, Shannon Evans and Torian Graham to build a 92-84 lead with 2:31 remaining.

The Sun Devils advanced to quarterfinal round Thursday to play top seed Oregon at 3 p.m. ET.

Stanford, which went 2 of 7 from the field with two turnovers in overtime, finished its first season 14-17 under coach Jerod Haase.

Arizona State achieved its first win in the Pac-12 tournament since 2013. The Sun Devils were also led by Tra Holder's 21 points, Graham's 17 points and seven rebounds, Evans' 16 points and Justice's 15.

Reid Travis had 23 points and nine rebounds and Michael Humphrey contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for Stanford.

Humphrey made a layup with 1:02 left in regulation to cut Arizona State's lead to 81-79. A 3-point attempt by Holder was short, allowing Stanford the chance to tie or take its first lead since there was 14:29 left in the first half.

Humphrey tied the game on 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Holder's off-balance 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, sending the game into overtime.

Arizona State went through a scoring drought of the last 3:47 in regulation to allow the Cardinal to rally from an 81-75 deficit.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 14 points in the first half after going on a 13-3 run that was capped by a 3-pointer by Evans with 6:23 remaining.

Travis kept the Cardinal in the game, fueling a comeback that cut the deficit to 43-36 with 2:36 remaining before halftime. The Sun Devils took a 50-42 lead into halftime.

Travis had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half. Oleka had 13 points and eight rebounds and Justice added 10 points for ASU by halftime.

Stanford cut ASU's lead to 63-57 on a free throw by Travis, but Graham answered with a jumper and 3-pointer to put the Sun Devils ahead 68-57 with 12:05 remaining in regulation.

The Cardinal again threatened by scoring nine unanswered points, culminating on a 3-pointer by Marcus Sheffield with 5:00 left to cut the lead to 76-75.