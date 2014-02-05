Preview: Stanford at California

California fans are still celebrating Saturday s upset of undefeated and top-ranked Arizona, but the Golden Bears need to refocus in time for Wednesday s visit by Stanford. The fast-improving Cardinal have won five of their last seven, including a 76-70 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. Both teams enter the second half of the Pac-12 season with a shot at an NCAA Tournament bid, with California tied with UCLA for second and Stanford looking to break out of a five-way tie for fourth place.

California point guard Justin Cobbs, who hit the game-winning shot with 0.9 seconds left against Arizona, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career after averaging 20 points and five assists in two games against the Arizona schools. Cobbs has been clutch all season, including last month when he scored 11 of his 18 points in the final 7:30 to help the Golden Bears defeat Stanford 69-62. Stanford s big men battled foul trouble in the first meeting, but forward Dwight Powell is primed for a big game after matching his season high with 28 points against Arizona State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (14-7, 5-4 Pac-12): Powell, averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, drew high praise from Arizona State coach Herb Sendek after he turned in a complete performance against the Sun Devils. Powell is a special player,  Sendek told reporters. He’s big and strong. He s athletic, he’s experienced and he’s skilled. He can play inside and out. He seems to me to be a prototype NBA power forward.  Point guard Chasson Randle, who ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.8 points per game, bounced back from a poor showing against Arizona with 21 points against the Sun Devils.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (15-7, 6-3): The Golden Bears have four players averaging double figures, including forwards Richard Solomon (11.6) and David Kravish (11.7), who posted the seventh double-double of his career against Arizona. Solomon leads the Pac-12 in rebounding at 10.6 per game, and collected 14 points and 13 boards against the Cardinal last month. Freshman guard Jabari Bird has been sensational at times off the bench, but is still working on his conditioning after missing four games with a sprained ankle.

TIP-INS

1. California leads the series 144-116, but Stanford has won three of the last five meetings.

2. Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins has used the starting lineup of Randle, Powell, Anthony Brown, Josh Huestis and Stefan Nastic in all 21 games.

3. California is 11-1 in Haas Pavilion this season.

PREDICTION: California 70, Stanford 67