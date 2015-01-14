Preview: Stanford at California

California guard Jabari Bird expects to be available Wednesday when the Golden Bears host Stanford, which sits one game behind first-place Utah in the Pac-12 race. Bird missed 10 games with a left foot injury before returning for Saturday’s game at UCLA, but the dynamic sophomore exited late in the first half due to cramps and sat out the second half. Bird’s presence is critical for a Cal team that has lost five of its last six, including three in a row.

Point guard Chasson Randle averages a team-high 19.3 points for Stanford, which bounced back from an double-overtime loss at UCLA by holding on to beat USC 78-76 on Sunday. The Cardinal are using several players to help replace freshman forward Reid Travis, who is out indefinitely with a stress fracture after starting the team’s first 11 games. Forward Rosco Allen stepped up against USC with a career-high 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12): The Cardinal host defending national champion Connecticut on Saturday, but first they’ll need to avoid a misstep against the Golden Bears. Guard Anthony Brown is averaging 15 points along with a team-high 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinal, who have won four of their last six meetings against the rival Golden Bears. Center Stefan Nastic, averaging 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, continued his breakthrough season with 15 points against USC.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-6, 3-1): Until Bird returns to full strength, opponents will continue to pay extra attention to guard Tyrone Wallace, who was held to a season-low four points in Saturday’s 73-54 loss to UCLA. Guard Jordan Mathews contributed six 3-pointers and 23 points, but the Golden Bears have struggled to find additional scoring options with Bird on the bench. Forward David Kravish had 14 rebounds against the Bruins, and he’ll need another strong effort against the formidable Stanford frontline.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is seeking its first three-game winning streak at Haas Pavilion since collecting four straight victories from 1998-2001.

2. After two weeks of Pac-12 play, the home teams are 16-4.

3. Randle is averaging 16.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting in seven career games against Cal.

PREDICTION: Stanford 64, California 60