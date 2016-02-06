Preview: Stanford at California

California looks to avenge an earlier loss to rival Stanford and remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a win Saturday at Haas Pavilion, where the Bears are unbeaten in 13 games this season. Cal is 2-2 without star point guard Tyrone Wallace, who is expected to miss another 2-3 weeks due to a broken right wrist.

Stanford won their fourth in a row against the Bears on Jan. 14 as forward Rosco Allen recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds in the 77-71 victory. The Cardinal were outscored by an average of 19 points in road losses to Utah and Colorado last week but still believe they can make a second-half run at the Pac-12 title. “With nine games left, it’s so close between the teams at the top and the teams at the bottom, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility for any of these teams, like ourselves, to win the conference,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “We’re not out of that race.” While injury-plagued Stanford began the season with low expectations, Cal was picked to finish second and now sits tied with the Cardinal and UCLA for seventh place in the Pac-12.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (11-9, 4-5 Pac-12): Allen is averaging 17.9 points in his last seven games for the Cardinal, who are last in the league in scoring (70.9 points per game) and 3-point shooting (31.7 percent). Forward Reid Travis will miss his 13th straight game Saturday due to a stress reaction in his left leg, but the team has received a welcome boost from freshman swingman Marcus Sheffield, who could move into the starting lineup after averaging 10.7 points in 24.8 minutes in nine Pac-12 games. Forward Michael Humphrey is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in his last 12 contests but was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting against Cal last month.

ABOUT CAL (14-8, 4-5): Freshmen forwards Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown have been as good as advertised, but the Golden Bears need more production from point guard Sam Singer, who has averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 assists since taking over for Wallace four games ago. Brown averages a team-high 17.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting in Pac-12 play, and he followed his career-high 27-point effort at Utah with 21 points at Colorado last Sunday. The Bears lead the Pac-12 in both scoring defense (67.0 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (38.8 percent) but could use more offense from swingman Jabari Bird, who shot 5-of-18 in last week’s two losses.

1. Allen is the lone Cardinal to have started all 20 games this season.

2. Cal guard Jordan Mathews is shooting 48.8 percent from 3-point range over the past 13 games.

3. The 11 players on Stanford’s current roster who have played against Cal are a combined 26-1 against the Bears.

PREDICTION: Cal 74, Stanford 67