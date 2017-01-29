Preview: Stanford at California

After eight days off for both teams, California and Stanford figure to be well-rested Sunday when they renew their rivalry at Haas Pavilion. Star forward Ivan Rabb is averaging 15.1 points and a league-best 10.6 rebounds for Cal, which hits the midpoint of the Pac-12 season needing a strong finish to bolster its +chances for an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Bears have won four of their last five games, with the only misstep coming when Rabb was held to four points on 2-of-10 shooting in an 86-63 loss to Oregon on Jan. 19. The 6-11 sophomore bounced back with 18 points in a 69-58 victory against Oregon State, but the Bears need more consistency from their preseason All-American in order to keep pace with Arizona, Oregon and UCLA atop the Pac-12 standings. Rabb could have a tough matchup Sunday against Stanford forward Reid Travis, who has missed four of the last six games with a right shoulder injury but hopes to return against the Bears. Travis averages 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for Stanford, which is 4-5 through nine Pac-12 games for the second straight season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (11-9, 3-5 Pac-12): The Cardinal have struggled offensively even with Travis in the lineup, so it was no surprise that Oregon held them to 32 percent shooting in a 69-52 loss on Jan. 21. Guard Marcus Allen, who was re-inserted to the starting lineup six games ago, had 13 points as the only scorer in double figures for the Cardinal. Forward Michael Humphrey is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games, while junior wing Dorian Pickens is scoring 12.3 points per game in league play.

ABOUT CAL (14-6, 5-3): Freshman point guard Charlie Moore is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears, who rank second in the league in scoring defense (62.8 points) and field goal percentage defense (39.4 percent). Senior wing Jabari Bird, averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, has made at least one 3-pointer in a career-high 10 straight games and will be a key part of the Bears’ postseason push if the oft-injured star can remain on the floor. Reserve guard Don Coleman has missed two of the last three games with a bruised hip but is expected to be available against Stanford.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series, 145-120, but Stanford has won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Allen had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Stanford’s 77-71 win over Cal on Jan. 14, 2016.

3. Cal is 9-1 when holding opponents under 60 points.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Stanford 58