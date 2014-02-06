Stanford 80, California 69: Dwight Powell collected 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the visiting Cardinal rolled past the Golden Bears.

Chasson Randle had 19 points and Anthony Brown added 16 for Stanford (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12), which has won six of its last eight. Josh Huestis contributed nine points, five rebounds and four steals to help the Cardinal avenge a 69-62 loss to California in last month’s Pac-12 opener.

Justin Cobbs led California (15-8, 6-4) with 24 points and Tyrone Wallace had a career-high 21, including three 3-pointers. David Kravish added 12 points and six rebounds for the Golden Bears, who shot 12-of-21 from the foul line and failed to build on last Saturday’s upset of previously-unbeaten Arizona.

Stanford led by as many as 18 before California closed the first half with a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to 42-36 at the break. Kravish scored with 13 minutes left to pull California within 52-47, but Stanford answered with a 10-3 run and led by as many as 15 with five minutes to play.

California lost for the fourth time in their last five games and fell out of a tie for second place in the Pac-12 while committing 13 turnovers. Forward Richard Solomon, the Pac-12’s leading rebounder, made one of his seven shots from the field and finished with six points and nine boards while battling foul trouble.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California G Ricky Kreklow had three rebounds and two assists off the bench after missing the past 11 games with a broken hand. … Stanford improved to 15-34 in Pac-12 road games dating back to 2008-09. … Cobbs, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, shot 8-of-13 from the field and finished with five rebounds and four assists.