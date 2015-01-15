(Updated: CORRECTS 10 to “nine” in graph 5)

Stanford 69, California 59: Chasson Randle scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as the visiting Cardinal handed the rival Golden Bears their fourth straight loss.

Anthony Brown collected 18 points and nine rebounds while Stefan Nastic had 13 points and nine boards for Stanford (12-4, 4-1 Pac-12), which won for the fifth time in its last seven games against Cal. Randle added three rebounds and three steals as the Cardinal took control in the final five minutes.

Tyrone Wallace led Cal (11-7, 1-4) with 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting along with nine rebounds while David Kravish had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Mathews shot 3-of-10 and scored 10 points for the Golden Bears, who shot 35.5 percent and lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Cal closed the opening period on an 11-3 run and took a 31-26 lead into the half before the Cardinal pulled even at 35 on Randle’s 3-pointer with just over 17 minutes remaining. Christian Sanders scored to give Stanford a 49-43 lead, but Mathews made consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 53-51 with just over 7 1/2 minutes left.

Brown drained two 3-pointers during a 12-2 run to put Stanford ahead by 12 with 2:02 left, and the Cardinal cruised to their third straight win at Haas Pavilion. Jabari Bird scored eight points for the Golden Bears, who outrebounded the Cardinal 41-34 but committed nine turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal’s bench outscored Stanford’s reserves 19-0 in the first half and 22-2 overall. … Rosco Allen had nine points and six rebounds for Stanford, which hosts defending national champion Connecticut on Saturday. … Bird, who appeared in his second game since missing 10 in a row due to a left foot injury, played a total of 20 minutes, including 11 in the first half.