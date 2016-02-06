FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cal 76, Stanford 61
#US College Basketball
February 6, 2016 / 11:43 PM / 2 years ago

Cal 76, Stanford 61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cal 76, Stanford 61

Junior guard Jordan Matthews scored 18 points, leading hot-shooting Cal to a 76-61 rout of fading Stanford on Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Cal took a 41-25 lead into halftime and broke the game open with an early second-half run. Matthews hit two 3-pointers in the first 1 1/2 minutes of the second half, fueling a 16-6 run.

Stanford (11-10, 5-5 Pac-12) never responded and lost to Cal for the first time in the last five meetings. The Cardinal have lost three in a row.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored 16 points and forward Ivan Rabb added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (15-8, 5-5).

Cal hit nine 3-pointers, shot 53.7 percent from the floor and outrebounded Stanford 41-25.

Stanford forward Rosco Allen finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and forward Dorian Pickens added 10 points.

Cal plays host to first-place and 16th-ranked Oregon on Thursday. Stanford will look to bounce back at home against Oregon State on Thursday.

