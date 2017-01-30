Rabb, Cal dump rival Stanford

Ivan Rabb recorded his 10th double-double of the season to help Cal beat rival Stanford 66-55 in a Pac-12 Conference game Sunday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Rabb posted 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Bears (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12). Jabari Bird added 17 points.

Reid Travis had 17 points and five rebounds for Stanford (11-10, 3-6). Cardinal guard Robert Cartwright scored 11 points, and Michael Humphrey had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied at the half, but Bird scored 10 seconds into the second period to spark an 8-0 run that put Cal up 33-25. The Golden Bears went up 39-30 on two free throws by Rabb and extended the lead to 11 on a layup by Bird.

Stanford battled back to get within six on two free throws by Travis with just over four minutes to play, but Cal scored the next seven points to push the margin back to double digits.

The first half started slowly with the two teams combining to miss 10 of their first 12 shots. Stanford maintained a slight lead through much of the opening period. The Cardinal led 13-7 midway through the half following a layup by Marcus Allen.

The Bears battled back to take a 17-14 lead on a three-point play by Bird. They led by five following a 3-pointer by Rabb with just over five minutes remaining, but the game was tied at the break after Humphrey made a 3-pointer with three seconds to play in the half.

Cal shot 47.7 percent from the field overall, had a 34-30 rebounding advantage and forced 15 turnovers. The Golden Bears made just 6 of 16 from 3-point range and 18 of 31 free-throw attempts.

Stanford shot 38.8 percent from the field, made 5 of 15 from beyond the arc and 12 of 19 at the foul line.