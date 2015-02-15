Preview: Stanford at Colorado

The last two-plus weeks have not been kind to Chasson Randle and Stanford, which visits Colorado on Sunday in a Pac-12 matchup between two struggling teams. The Cardinal have dropped three of their last four games and are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, have dropped three straight games - one shy of their season high - and have lost seven of their last nine overall.

Both teams feature a high-scoring senior guard, although Randle and Colorado’s Askia Booker have not resembled themselves of late. Randle has made only 10-of-36 shots over the last three games, going 2-of-19 from 3-point range during that stretch. Booker scored a career-high 43 points in a triple-overtime win against USC earlier this month but has shot 10-of-29, including 2-of-11 from the arc, over his last two games while battling a hip injury and missing a contest because of the ailment.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12): Randle averages 19.9 points, but his shooting percentage (41.5) is way down from his junior season (47.4), particularly in the wake of his recent slump. “They paid a lot of attention to him,” coach Johnny Dawkins told the media after Stanford’s 75-59 loss to No. 10 Utah on Thursday. “Their defense was really sound. It was just one of those games where you give them credit for how they defended and we move on.” Anthony Brown (15.8 points) made only 2-of-6 3-pointers as a sophomore but has drained 108 over the last two seasons, connecting at a blistering 46.6 percent rate in 2014-15.

ABOUT COLORADO (11-12, 4-7): The Buffaloes haven’t won a game when they’ve scored less than 90 points since Jan. 4, and their point totals over the last three games are 59, 51 and 61. They are 9-4 at home this season, marking the most home losses the team has ever had during Tad Boyle’s five seasons as coach. “(Losing at home) hurts a lot,” junior center Josh Scott told reporters. “We really care about showing love for the hometown and we want to win for ourselves here at home. This is our turf. We don’t want people to win here. It’s pretty miserable to have the CU song playing knowing that we just lost. That’s not a good feeling at all.”

TIP-INS

1. Brown has made multiple 3-pointers in 10 of the last 11 games.

2. Colorado has won each of the last three meetings.

3. Scott averages 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds but has not has a double-double since Dec. 7.

PREDICTION: Colorado 71, Stanford 66