Preview: Stanford at Colorado

Stanford is surging at just the right time whileColorado has done a little backsliding of late after it appeared to begathering some late-season steam. It all adds up to a pair of 6-10 Pac-12 teamswho meet Thursday night as Stanford calls on the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Coach Jerod Haase’s Stanford squad has won two ofits last three, and the loss was a much-closer-than-expected 75-73 home defeat versus No. 6 Oregon, which won on a tip-in with 14 seconds remaining Saturday. “Wehave grown as a team this year in so many different ways, but we have to learnhow to finish games now,” Haase told reporters after the loss. “I keeptelling the guys something good is going to happen. It didn’t happen today, butthere is something bigger down the line for this team.” After a 0-7 start toPac-12 play, Colorado won six of its next seven before getting blown out(101-73) at Oregon and dropping a disappointing home decision to Utah (86-81)last Thursday. “We’ve got to get back to what we do, both offensively anddefensively,” Buffaloes leading scorer Derrick White told the media earlierthis week. “… This is a big weekend for us, and we have to be ready for it.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (14-14, 6-10 Pac-12): Junior forward Reid Travis continues to carry the Cardinal as one of six players in the nation’s top six conferences to rank in his league’s top five in scoring (third with 17.7 points per game) and rebounding (fifth with 8.8). He’s been even better over his last six outings, averaging 22.0 points and 9.7 boards - including 27 and 14 against Oregon’s formidable frontline. Fellow forward Dorian Pickens (12.7 points) is the only other player averaging double digits for Stanford, which ranks 11th in the conference in scoring (69.4) and last in 3-point field-goal accuracy (31.2 percent).

ABOUT COLORADO (16-13, 6-10): White (17.3 points), forward Xavier Johnson (14.3) and swingman George King (11.7) are the Buffaloes’ leading scorers while King and forward Wesley Gordon are the top rebounders, averaging 6.9 apiece. White is coming off his second-highest scoring game of the season (31 points, six rebounds and five assists against Utah) and is averaging 20.9 points over his last eight contests. Colorado ranks in the middle of the Pac-12 pack in nearly every meaningful statistical category, including field-goal percentage (eighth at 44.7), rebounding margin (sixth at plus-3.3) and assist/turnover ratio (seventh at 1.1).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has won seven straight versus Stanford,including an 81-74 road victory Feb. 2.

2. White and Johnson scored 19 apiece in thefirst meeting as the Buffaloes overcame 22 turnovers and limited Travis to ninepoints and five rebounds in 36 minutes.

3. Stanford is 1-8 on the road this season whileColorado is 11-4 at home.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Stanford 68