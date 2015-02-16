(Updated: ADDS “a season-high” for CU’s offensive rebounds in graph 2 REMOVES “Buffaloes scored...session” and CORRECTS second sentence of graph 4)

Colorado 64, Stanford 58: Askia Booker paced the host Buffaloes with 17 points in a victory over the Cardinal in Pac-12 action.

Xavier Johnson contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for Colorado (12-12, 5-7 Pac-12), which won despite shooting 32.8 percent from the floor and 5-of-18 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes held a 48-39 advantage on the glass and pulled down a season-high 18 offensive rebounds in snapping their three-game losing streak.

Stanford (16-9, 7-6) lost for the fourth time in five games despite 24 points and seven rebounds from Stefan Nastic. The Cardinal’s top two scorers, Chasson Randle and Anthony Brown, combined for 22 points on 6-of-27 shooting.

Booker and Nastic carried their respective teams in the first half, with Booker accounting for 14 points and Nastic scoring 13. The Buffaloes took a 29-23 lead into the break and opened the second half on a 7-3 burst to take their first double-digit lead.

Nastic scored six straight points to chip into the deficit and later added a three-point play as Stanford went ahead 43-40, only to watch Colorado move back in front 50-47 on Xavier Talton’s 3-pointer with 6:59 left. Booker drained a key 3-pointer with 2 1/2 minutes to go and the Buffaloes made enough foul shots down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Josh Scott had seven points and 10 rebounds for Colorado, which has won each of the last four meetings. ... Booker also led the Buffaloes with four assists and three steals. ... The Colorado bench outscored the Stanford reserves 25-0.