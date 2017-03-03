Colorado pulls away from Stanford

Colorado made 16 of its first 18 shots from the field in the second half and turned a close game into a 91-72 rout of Stanford on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Six players scored in double figures for the Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10), led by Xavier Johnson, George King and Lucas Siewert with 15 points each. Wesley Gordon, Deleon Brown and Tory Miller chipped in 10 points apiece.

Four players reached extra digits for the Cardinal (14-15, 6-11), paced by Marcus Allen's 15 points. Reid Travis hit for 14, Michael Humphrey scored 13 points and Marcus Sheffield added 10 in a reserve role.

The teams swapped the lead for the first 15 minutes, with Stanford still owning a 29-28 advantage with 4:46 left before halftime after Humphrey sank a free throw. But Brown, King and Siewert sank 3s in an 89-second span to give Colorado the lead for good.

Ahead 41-35 at the half, the Buffaloes steamrolled the Cardinal after halftime as the visitors couldn't find a way to stop them. Johnson's layup capped a 16-5 run in the first 3:33 of the second half and gave Colorado a 17-point lead.

That was basically it for the game's competitive phase, as the lead reached 24 in the last three minutes.

The Buffaloes finished 35 of 62 from the floor for 56.5 percent, sinking 11 of 23 3-point attempts. Stanford was 27 of 60 from the field.

Colorado edged the guests on the boards 36-34 and drew assists on 25 buckets.

The Buffaloes scored a whopping 42 points off the bench and averaged nearly 1.4 points per possession.