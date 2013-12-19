Stanford 53, Connecticut 51

(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 5)

Stanford 53, No. 10 Connecticut 51: Chasson Randle scored 22 points and Josh Huestis collected 13 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Cardinal rallied from a 13-point deficit to hand the Huskies their first loss.

Dwight Powell added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Stanford (8-2), which outscored Connecticut 25-13 in the second half and snapped the Huskies’ 54-game home-winning streak against non-conference opponents. The Cardinal escaped with the victory when Omar Calhoun’s long 3-point attempt missed the mark at the buzzer.

DeAndre Daniels scored 15 points and Shabazz Napier had 12 points and eight assists for Connecticut (9-1), which missed 26 of its 31 shots from the field in the second half. The Huskies, who entered the game as one of 14 remaining unbeaten teams in the country, shot 6-of-22 from 3-point range.

Connecticut closed the first half on a 14-3 run and led 38-28 at the break, but the Huskies struggled against Stanford’s zone defense in the second half. Stanford held the Huskies to one field goal in the first nine minutes of the second half and scored 14 unanswered points to pull ahead 44-43 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Randle’s layup put Stanford ahead 52-49 with 3:32 left before Daniels scored on a tip-in to pull the Huskies within one with 2:16 remaining. Napier missed three shots in the final minute and the Huskies failed to get a quality shot on their final possession.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut lost for the third time in 20 games against Pac-12 opponents. … Stanford, which recorded its first road win over a top-10 team since beating Washington State in 2008, travels to Brooklyn to face Michigan on Saturday. … Connecticut, which was playing for the first time in 12 days because of final exams, travels to Seattle to meet Washington on Sunday.