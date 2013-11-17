Preview: Stanford at Denve

Stanford looks to build on a strong defensive effort on Sunday when the Cardinal plays its first road game against Denver, which opened with a 77-50 loss at California. After allowing 112 points in a nine-point loss to BYU last Monday, Stanford responded by holding Northwestern to 33.3 percent shooting in the second half of Thursday’s 71-58 victory. “We just made it a point to come out and play defense,” said Cardinal forward Josh Huestis. “I know all of us were really disappointed in ourselves about how we played defense against BYU. We made it a point to come out and go back to what we do.”

Huestis, who has joined Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic in the starting lineup in each of Stanford’s first three games, bounced back from a slow start this season with 18 points and seven rebounds against the Wildcats. Nastic matched his career high with 11 points, and Brown continued to impress with 12 points and eight rebounds. The 6-foot-10 Powell figures to at least match his season averages of 18 points and 7.3 rebounds against Denver, whose tallest starter is 6-foot-7 forward Marcus Byrd.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT STANFORD (2-1): Randle, who scored a career-high 33 points against BYU, had 14 against Northwestern and leads the Cardinal with 21.7 points per game. The junior point guard was Stanford’s second-leading scorer (13.6 points per game) last season, and he’s moving into the upper echelon of Pac-12 point guards while shooting 52.4 percent from the field through three games. While Randle appears primed for a breakout season, the same can’t be said for senior guard Aaron Bright, who has seen limited playing time while shooting 3-of-12 to start the season.

ABOUT DENVER (0-1): Junior guard Cam Griffin scored a career-high 15 points in the loss to California on Tuesday, when the Pioneers trailed 35-18 at halftime after shooting 20.8 percent from the field. Senior forward Chris Udofia, a first-team All-Summit League pick and Denver’s top returning scorer, had eight points and five blocked shots in the opener. Junior guard Brett Olson shot 47.3 from 3-point range in league play last year to lead the Pioneers, who are coming off consecutive 22-win seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford holds an 8-2 edge in the series against Denver, including five straight wins.

2. Denver is 79-30 all-time in home openers.

3. Stanford is 54-18 against nonconference opponents under coach Johnny Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Stanford 71, Denver 64