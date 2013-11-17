Stanford 66, Denver 57: Chasson Randle scored a game-high 29 points and Anthony Brown scored all 12 of his points in the second half as the Cardinal spoiled the Pioneers’ home opener.

Randle was 10-of-14 from the field and made two 3-pointers, and Josh Huestis had nine points and nine rebounds to help Stanford (3-1) win its first road game after opening with three at home. Stanford trailed 25-24 at the half before drawing clear in the final minutes.

Chris Udofia had 20 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds for Denver (0-2), which lost its second straight game to a Pac-12 opponent after falling 77-50 to California earlier in the week. Udofia made seven of his nine shots, but the rest of his teammates shot 32.4 percent from the field.

Dwight Powell, who scored a career-high 29 points in last year’s 71-58 win over Denver, headed to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 11:11 remaining and Stanford leading by three. Huestis scored Stanford’s next five points, and Randle came up with a steal and finished with a dunk to put the Cardinal ahead 51-42 with 6:23 to play.

Powell finished with seven points and eight rebounds for Stanford, which held a 32-28 rebounding edge and improved to 9-2 all-time against the Pioneers. Marcus Byrd hit two free throws to cut Stanford’s lead to 60-54 with 54 seconds left, but Stanford made six of its final eight free throws to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford improved to 4-5 in its last nine games when tipping off at 12 p.m. local time or earlier. … Cam Griffin and Nate Engesser each scored eight points for Denver, which fell to 79-31 in home openers. … Randle is shooting 57.1 percent from the field through four games and leads the Cardinal with 23.5 points per game.