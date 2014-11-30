Preview: Stanford at DePaul

The narrative leading into the start of the Stanford’s season was how much we didn’t know, but as the Cardinal prepare for host DePaul on Sunday, the storyline is becoming much clearer. Despite losing Josh Huestis and Dwight Powell to the NBA and Aaron Bright to Saint Mary’s as a graduate transfer, Chasson Randle remains the focal point of the team. Though vastly underrated, Randle - who is averaging 18 points a game - is one of the nation’s top guards.

While Randle’s shooting percentage is pedestrian (42.9 percent), he scored a season-high 23 points against South Dakota and 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting in a loss to Duke. But Randle’s best game thus far came against UNLV, when he canned 6-of-10 3-pointers for 18 points in an 89-60 victory. “I blinked and he’s now a senior,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters following the UNLV game. “The thing I’ve loved about his growth is that he’s embraced everything we’ve tried to teach him. He’s a great player and he’s one of the best guards in the country.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (4-1): The Cardinal plays its first true road game of the season at DePaul and comes in winners of four of five games including an 84-47 rout of Delaware on Tuesday. Randle was one of four players who reached double figures against the Blue Hens with 15 points, serving as another indication that the Cardinal will once again feature a balanced offense. It marked the fourth time this season that at least four Stanford players finished in double figures.

ABOUT DEPAUL (2-1): The Blue Demons are coming off an 86-74 loss to Lehigh at home on Wednesday. They are led by Illinois transfer Myke Henry (16.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg), Billy Garrett Jr. (14.0 ppg), who led Big East freshmen in scoring a year ago, and Tommy Hamilton IV (12.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg), who dropped 30 pounds and now weighs in at 255. The Blue Demons, however, are a dreadful 3-point shooting team (31.9 percent).

TIP-INS

1. A 12-day hiatus follows for Stanford because of final exams, and the Cardinal returns to play Dec. 13 against Denver.

2. Stanford is converting 95-for-127 (74.8 percent) of its foul shots this season.

3. Henry reached double figures for the third consecutive game in the loss to Lehigh and it was also his first career double-double (24 points, 10 rebounds) and first 20-point game.

PREDICTION: Stanford 85, DePaul 75