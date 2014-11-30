DePaul bounces back to beat Stanford

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- DePaul players showed they’re very quick learners on Sunday.

After reviewing video of lackluster performances in last Wednesday’s 86-74 loss to Lehigh, the Blue Demons converted lessons from that game into an 87-72 nonconference victory over Stanford at Allstate Arena.

“When we watched film we saw everywhere we messed up,” said forward Myke Henry, who scored a career-high 29 points. “We fixed it and that’s why we came out and won.”

It was the second straight career-best game for Henry, a transfer from Illinois. He had 24 points last Wednesday.

“Myke Henry once again proves to be a tough cover because he’s inside, he’s outside.” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said.

Center Stefan Nastic and guard Chasson Randle led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece for the Cardinal (4-2). Guard Anthony Brown had 15, forward Reid Travis had 12 and forward Rosco Allen added 10.

Forward Jamee Crockett had 19 points while Tommy Hamilton IV added 14 for DePaul (3-1).

The Blue Demons hit 16 of 21 free throws in the second half to help keep the Cardinal at bay.

It was the fourth meeting between the teams in a series that dates back to 1966. The teams are now tied 2-2.

DePaul shot 17 of 32 (53.1 percent) and used a 12-2 run over the final 4:01 of the opening half to claim a 41-30 halftime lead as Henry scored 13 points. He gave the Blue Demons a 19-18 lead with jams at the 11:38 mark and another at the buzzer to cap the late surge.

Travis topped Stanford with 10 first-half points.

“The game was actually going pretty good for the first four or five minutes,” said Cardinal coach Johnny Dawkins. “We were scoring, they were scoring. But I thought we ended the half very bad. ... We gave up two easy baskets and all of a sudden it’s an 11-point game.”

The Blue Demons run resumed in the second half with a 11-4 spurt over the first 3:30 for a 52-34 lead, their largest of the game. But Stanford proceeded to chip away, and a pair of Brown baseline 3-pointers helped trim the DePaul lead to 60-55 with 8:55 showing.

“It was encouraging to see that we had a lot of fight,” Dawkins said. “Our kids didn’t quit and kept competing.”

But the Blue Demons quickly restored a double-digit lead and never saw it slip under nine points in the final minutes.

“We contested Stanford from the start on the perimeter and I think that was a big key for us getting off to a good start and obviously we closed well at the half,” Purnell said. “I was a little concerned the way we came out in the second half but after a quick time out our energy got up to the way it was in the first half.”

NOTES: Cardinal G Chasson Randle is no stranger to Chicago basketball, traveling from Rock Island, Ill., to play for a suburban AAU team during his high school days. ... Randle was averaging a team-high 18 points through five games. ... Sunday’s game was Stanford’s first true road game and it won’t travel again until Dec. 20 at BYU. ... Next up for the Cardinal is a Dec. 13 home game against Denver. ... F Myke Henry led DePaul before Sunday with a 16-point average while G Billy Garrett Jr. was next at 14 points. ... DePaul came into Sunday with a streak of at least one 3-pointer made in 647 consecutive games. The Blue Demons made seven more on Sunday to increase the streak to 648 games... The Blue Demons host Northern Illinois on Tuesday and travel to Chicago State on Thursday.