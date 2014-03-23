Preview: Stanford vs. Kansas

Kansas surely didn’t miss injured center Joel Embiid (back) in its NCAA tournament opener. The Jayhawks will hope reinforcements Jamari Traylor and Tarik Black have another productive game when second-seeded Kansas faces No. 10 seed Stanford in Sunday’s round of 32 in St. Louis. Traylor came off the bench to post career highs of 17 points and 14 rebounds and fill-in starter Black added 12 points and four blocks in Friday’s Midwest regional 80-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Stanford jumped out to a quick 16-point lead and hung on for its first NCAA tournament victory since 2008 with a 58-53 win over New Mexico. Chasson Randle scored 23 points and the Cardinal were 8-of-15 from 3-point range while giving Johnny Dawkins his first NCAA tournament victory as a head coach. “This team will always have a place in my heart for what we are accomplishing,” Dawkins said during the postgame press conference. “It is the first chance for me as a head coach to be in the tournament, and so I will always remember the kids who got us there and got me there.”

TV: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT STANFORD (22-12): The Cardinal will require a much better effort from forward Dwight Powell (13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds) against the Jayhawks after he missed all eight of his shots while scoring a season-low three points to go with just four rebounds against New Mexico. “You’re going to have to win games like this where your best player is not at their best,” Dawkins said afterward. “I think he’s a young man that will bounce back. He always has.” Powell has seven double-doubles this season.

ABOUT KANSAS (25-9): Guard Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points but the overwhelming key figure in the victory over Eastern Kentucky was Traylor, who made 7-of-8 shots and collected seven of his rebounds on the offensive glass. “I think he gave us the energy,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in his postgame press conference. “And certainly he made a couple of plays where we missed free throws and (had) follow dunks and things like that, that just basically effort go us those. So yes, very pleased with his play.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won eight of the previous 10 meetings but the Cardinal were victorious in the most-recent matchup, 64-58 on Dec. 6, 2003 in the Wooden Classic in Anaheim during Self’s first season as Jayhawks coach.

2. Jayhawks F Perry Ellis had 14 points and 13 rebounds against Eastern Kentucky for his fifth double-double of the season.

3. Randle has scored 20 or more points in five of the last six games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 75, Stanford 66