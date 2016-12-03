Preview: Stanford at Kansas

When Stanford coach Jerod Haase studies this year's Kansas squad, he might be reminded of the dynamic Jayhawks teams that he helped lead to three consecutive conference titles in the mid-1990s. Haase will get a closer look Saturday as the Cardinal visit the fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who have won six in a row following a season-opening overtime loss to Indiana in Hawaii.

Frank Mason III averages 19.6 points to lead four players in double figures for Kansas, which is averaging 85.1 points and shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Coach Bill Self’s four-guard lineup includes sophomore Langerald Vick, who made his second straight start in Tuesday’s 91-61 win over Long Beach State and scored a career-high 23 points while shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, including four 3-pointers. “He’s confident. He’s reacting instead of thinking, for the most part,” Self told reporters. “He attacks the rim well and he’s going to end up being one of our best defenders. He’s really improved a ton.” Self has the Jayhawks playing at breakneck speed, but they could be tested by a Stanford team that has improved defensively under Haase, allowing 60.5 points on 39.1 percent shooting.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT STANFORD (6-2): The Cardinal are off to their best start in five seasons but took a step back in Wednesday’s 66-51 loss to No. 13 Saint Mary’s as the Gaels held leading scorers Reid Travis and Dorian Pickens to a combined 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Pickens, a versatile 6-foot-5 junior, averaged 18.3 points in three games last week and continues to build on his strong finish last season. The Cardinal received a boost off the bench against Saint Mary’s from backup center Grant Verhoeven (team-high 12 points) but clearly need more offense from guards Marcus Allen and Robert Cartwright.

ABOUT KANSAS (6-1): The Jayhawks’ stellar backcourt features veterans Mason and Devonte Graham along with Josh Jackson, who is averaging 14.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting and making an early case for national freshman of the year. “He’s got great vision, can pass, can alter and he’s getting more active defensively,” Self told reporters. “He’s probably as all-around (talented) as any freshman we’ve had.” Senior center Landen Lucas could miss his second straight game with an oblique injury, but the Jayhawks have plenty of depth at the position with freshman 7-footer Udoka Azubuike, former starter Carlton Bragg Jr., and junior Dwight Coleby available to step in.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas owns the nation’s longest active home court winning streak at 45 games.

2. Haase is 2-9 all-time against ranked opponents, including his time at UAB.

3. Kansas has made 45 3-pointers in its last four games, compared to 12 in its first three contests.

PREDICTION: Kansas 79, Stanford 63