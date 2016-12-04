Kansas State clubs Saint Louis 84-53

Kansas State used big contributions from St. Louis-area natives to defeat Saint Louis University 84-53 on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

D.J. Johnson, a senior from Parkway North in St. Louis, led the Wildcats with 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field and 10 rebounds. Xavier Sneed, a freshman from Hazelwood Central in Florissant, added 15 points.

It was the sixth time in eight games that the Wildcats have scored 70 or more points.

Kansas State (7-1) also got 13 points from Dean Wade.

Saint Louis (2-5) was led by Jermaine Bishop with 11 points. Davell Roby and Mike Crawford each had 10 points.

Kansas State continued the defensive pressure at the start of the second half. The Wildcats forced two shot-clock violations in the first four possessions for Saint Louis. A 7-0 run by the Wildcats stretched the lead to 52-27 with 15:45 left.

The Wildcats forced 19 Billikens turnovers, and Saint Louis shot just 34 percent from the field, including 33 percent in the second half.

The Wildcats stretched the lead to as many as 35 points on several occasions.

Kansas State spotted St. Louis a three-point lead on an opening trey by Roby but then scored nine straight. The Billikens went 5:30 before scoring another field goal. By that point, the Wildcats led 13-8.

K-State extended the lead to 18 points off an 8-0 run late in the first half and led 41-22 at the half.

The Wildcats were led by Johnson with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sneed and Wade each had 11 points in the opening half.