Preview: Stanford vs. Michigan

One game after recording its first signature win of the season, Stanford looks to complete a sweep of its East Coast trip Saturday against Michigan at the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational at Barclays Center. The Cardinal rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to upset No. 10 Connecticut 53-51 on Wednesday, while Michigan fell 72-70 to top-ranked Arizona last Saturday. Stanford is making a return trip to the Barclays Center following a runner-up finish in the Legends Classic last month.

Michigan is off to a relatively slow start, but three of its losses have come to ranked opponents Iowa State, Duke and Arizona. The Wolverines are averaging 79.3 points, with 35.2 percent of the team’s points coming on 3-pointers. The over-reliance on 3s could be a problem against the Cardinal, whose 2-3 zone defense forced Connecticut to shoot 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in the second half Wednesday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (8-2): Point guard Chasson Randle continued his strong play with a team-high 22 points against Connecticut, and forward Dwight Powell has 25 rebounds over his last two games. Randle, Powell and guard Anthony Brown each played 40 minutes against the Huskies, while the Cardinal bench was held scoreless and remains a source of concern for coach Johnny Dawkins. Forward Josh Huestis averages 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the improving Cardinal defense, which has allowed 60 points or fewer in three straight games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-4): Coach John Beilein said forward Mitch McGary’s season-long struggles can be attributed to various nagging injuries. The preseason All-American is averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, but hasn’t played more than 27 minutes since facing Charlotte on Nov. 24. The news is more encouraging for forward Glenn Robinson III, who struggled in the Wolverines’ first three losses before offering a glimpse of his potential by scoring 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first half against Arizona.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 60-19 against non-conference opponents under Dawkins.

2. Michigan is 24-0 when scoring 80 or more points under Beilein.

3. The teams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 29, 1959, with Stanford holding a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Stanford 70