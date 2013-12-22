(Updated: CHANGES Huestis rebounds to 10 in Para 3)

Michigan 68, Stanford 65: Nik Stauskas scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III added 17 as the Wolverines edged the Cardinal in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational at Barclays Center.

Zak Irvin shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for Michigan (7-4), which won despite shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 8-for-27 from 3-point range. Stauskas converted two free throws with eight seconds left and the Wolverines escaped with the victory after Chasson Randle’s final shot missed the mark.

Randle led Stanford (8-3) with 18 points, all in the second half. Stefan Nastic had 14 points before fouling out with 5:20 to play, Dwight Powell added 10 points and Josh Huestis collected nine points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford, which rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to upset No. 10 Connecticut 53-51 on Wednesday, trailed 30-27 at halftime before mounting its second straight comeback. Michigan led by 10 with 7:30 remaining before Randle scored 10 of Stanford’s next 14 points to cut the lead to 62-60 with 2:16 remaining.

After Robinson scored with 14 seconds left to give Michigan a four-point lead, Randle’s three-point play cut the deficit to one with nine seconds remaining. The Wolverines missed eight of their 26 shots from the foul line, but Stauskas made all nine of his attempts, including the decisive shots in the final seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan played without F Mitch McGary, who has been dealing with various injuries in recent weeks. … Stanford fell to 60-20 against non-conference opponents under coach Johnny Dawkins. … Michigan F Jordan Morgan collected eight points and five rebounds before fouling out with 43 seconds remaining.