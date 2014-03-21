Preview: Stanford vs. New Mexico

(Updated: ADDS TV, CORRECTS Time)

Stanford returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008 when the 10th-seeded Cardinal face No. 7 seed New Mexico in Friday’s South Regional in St. Louis. The Lobos enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country after capturing their third consecutive Mountain West tournament title with a 64-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday. New Mexico has won nine of its last 10 games while Stanford dropped four of its final seven, including an 84-59 loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

While Stanford is playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years under coach Johnny Dawkins, New Mexico is making its fourth appearance in the last five years. The Lobos are hoping to improve on last year’s showing, when they were upset as a No. 3 seed in the second round 68-62 by No. 14 seed Harvard. The Lobos are known for their strong frontcourt, but forward Cameron Bairstow and 7-foot center Alex Kirk should receive a solid test from Stanford forwards Dwight Powell and Josh Huestis.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT STANFORD (21-12): The Cardinal played one of their most complete games this season in a 79-58 win over Arizona State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals, but they trailed wire-to-wire against UCLA in the semifinals. Point guard Chasson Randle averages a team-high 18.7 points for the Cardinal, who posted wins over NCAA tournament teams Cal Poly, Connecticut, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona State. Stanford relies heavily on starters Randle, Powell, Huestis, center Stefan Nastic and wing Anthony Brown, making it critical that players such as Powell and Huestis avoid foul trouble against the Lobos.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (27-6): Bairstow was named Mountain West tournament MVP after averaging 20.3 points and nine rebounds in wins over Fresno State, Boise State and San Diego State. Stanford will also have to account for guard Kendall Williams, a back-to-back All-Mountain West first-team selection who ranks fifth on New Mexico’s career scoring list with 1,810 points and often serves as the team’s go-to shooter in the final minutes. Point guard Hugh Greenwood started all 30 games and led the league with a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2001-02 season, when Stanford won 81-66 in Albuquerque.

2. Stanford is 21-2 when leading with five minutes to play.

3. The winner advances to face second-seeded Kansas or No. 15 seed Eastern Kentucky.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 74, Stanford 65

