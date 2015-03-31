Preview: Stanford vs. Old Dominion

At this rate, Old Dominion fans probably expect the Monarchs to defeat Stanford on full-court buzzer-beater on Tuesday. When the teams meet in the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden, Old Dominion will be looking to ride the momentum from three straight dramatic victories, each of which has raised the bar from the previous outing. The top-seeded Monarchs overcame a six-point halftime deficit against Charleston Southern before Jonathan Arledge scored the decisive basket with 19 seconds left against Illinois State, only to be upstaged by Trey Freeman’s 35-foot bank shot at the buzzer in the quarterfinal win over Murray State.

“We’re on a mission. It’s a business trip, but at the same time, I‘m going to enjoy the history and the feeling of being in Madison Square Garden,” Freeman, who has never been to New York City before this week, told reporters. “I‘m going to enjoy my experience, but I know at the end of the day what we’re there for.” While Old Dominion goes after the program’s first NIT title, the second-seeded Cardinal are seeking their third NIT crown, having also won in 1991 and 2012. Senior guard Chasson Randle was a freshman - and the team’s leading scorer - in 2011-12, and he arrives at Madison Square Garden eyeing two more victories - and a bit of history too.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT STANFORD (22-13): Randle (2,326 career points) is the fourth-leading scorer in Pac-12 history - going back to its days as the Pac-10 - and can surpass Todd Lichti for third place on the list, as well as the all-time Stanford record, with 11 points Tuesday. “They say scorers are born. I think with Chasson, he just has an ability to put the ball in the basket,” Cardinal coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters, adding that “it’s a great moment. First of all, you’re talking about a record that’s been standing for a long time (since 1989) and it’s still standing.” Randle had 16 points, while Anthony Brown scored a season-high 26 in last week’s 78-75 triumph against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.

ABOUT OLD DOMINION (27-7): The Monarchs are back in the NIT Final Four for the first time since 2006, having won nine of their last 10 games in large part thanks to Freeman (17.1 points this season). The junior guard battled an ankle injury earlier in the tournament but came up huge against Murray State as Old Dominion prevailed despite blowing a 10-point lead with under 3 1/2 minutes left. Arledge added 12 points in the quarterfinals and is averaging 14.7 points on 50 percent shooting in the NIT, up from his regular-season numbers of 8.3 points on 42.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford averages 10.7 turnovers - the lowest figure in the Pac-12 this season.

2. Brown is a 79.7 percent free-throw shooter overall and is 17-of-17 from the line in March.

3. Monarchs coach Jeff Jones is the only person to win the NIT as a player (Virginia, 1980) and as a coach (Virginia, 1992).

PREDICTION: Stanford 64, Old Dominion 62