Stanford 67, Old Dominion 60: Chasson Randle scored 24 points as part of a record-setting night as the Cardinal advanced to the NIT championship game by defeating the Monarchs at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Stefan Nastic chipped in 17 points and Anthony Brown had 14 for second-seeded Stanford (23-13), which can capture its third NIT championship Thursday against Miami (Fla.), a 60-57 winner against Temple in Tuesday’s first semifinal. Randle passed Todd Lichti for the Cardinal’s all-time scoring record, finishing the game with 2,350 career points with the help of three 3-pointers - as many as Old Dominion had as a team.

The top-seeded Monarchs (27-8) shot 15.8 percent from 3-point range and finished at 34.4 percent overall as they recovered from a hideous start only to watch the Cardinal pull away in the final minutes. Ambrose Mosley scored 16 points for Old Dominion, while fellow reserve Richard Ross was 7-of-7 for 15 points.

With Old Dominion trailing by seven, Trey Freeman made a pair of jumpers and split two free throws to make it 61-59 with 2:15 to go, although the Monarchs’ final four possessions resulted in five missed shots and a missed free throw. Meanwhile, Randle made a tough floater with 59.5 seconds left and knocked down a pair of foul shots to move within one win of his second NIT championship after he led Stanford to the title as a freshman in 2012.

Stanford jumped out to a 15-0 advantage and led 25-4 less than nine minutes into the game before Old Dominion unleashed a 16-1 spurt en route to a manageable 33-27 deficit at the break. The Monarchs drew even early in the second half and briefly took a lead midway through the session until Randle made back-to-back 3-pointers to help create a 57-52 edge with 6:20 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle also became the third all-time leading scorer in Pac-12 history. ... Freeman, whose banked in 35-footer lifted his team into the NIT Final Four last week, shot 6-of-24 and finished with 13 points. ... Stanford’s starters outscored their Old Dominion counterparts 63-20.