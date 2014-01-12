Preview: Stanford at Oregon

It’s far too early to call Sunday’s contest between No. 13 Oregon and visiting Stanford a must-win for either team, but both could certainly use a victory. The Ducks have lost two straight after opening the season with 13 consecutive wins, and they allowed California to shoot 52.5 percent in Thursday’s 96-83 loss. “We’ve got to do some soul-searching,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters. ”We’ve got a lot of work to do. Defensively, we’re not very good. There’s no other way to put it.”

Stanford is off to an 0-2 start in league play for the second straight season, and the Cardinal will need a more balanced attack in order to post their first win. Point guard Chasson Randle continued his strong play with 30 points in Thursday’s 81-72 loss at Oregon State, but his teammates failed to provide much support. Coach Johnny Dawkins has used the same starting lineup in all 14 games, but the team’s lack of depth could be an issue in Sunday’s contest after four starters played at least 33 minutes against the Beavers.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT STANFORD (9-5, 0-2 Pac-12): The bench has been such a non-factor that Marcus Allen’s basket in the second half against Oregon State marked Stanford’s first bucket from a reserve player since John Gage’s 3-pointer against Cal Poly on Dec. 29. Randle averages a team-high 19.2 points, but the Cardinal need more production from guard Anthony Brown, who missed nine of his 10 shots from the field on Thursday. The frontcourt of Dwight Powell, Josh Huestis and Stefan Nastic, which has been solid all season, was largely ineffective against the Beavers with all three players battling foul trouble.

ABOUT OREGON (13-2, 1-2): The sky isn’t falling in Eugene, but the Ducks’ defense is definitely a growing concern after allowing each of their last two opponents to score over 90 points while shooting better than 52 percent. Houston transfer Joseph Young averages a team-high 19.7 points and scored 29 on Thursday, but point guard Dominic Artis has struggled off the bench after missing nine games due to suspension. Forward Mike Moser (13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds) leads the undersized Ducks’ frontcourt, which faces another tough battle against Stanford’s trio.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series 90-48 after the teams split two games last season.

2. The Ducks lead the conference in scoring (88.9) and free-throw shooting (77 percent).

3. Stanford F Dwight Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent in six games against the Ducks.

PREDICTION: Oregon 79, Stanford 71