Preview: Stanford at Oregon

Stanford looks to continue its surprising start Sunday as the Cardinal visit Oregon, which bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oregon State with a close win over California. Stanford was picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 but has overcome injuries to a pair of starters to open league play with a 2-1 mark.

The Cardinal began their road trip by dominating the boards in Wednesday’s 78-72 win over Oregon State as forward Rosco Allen and guard Marcus Allen combined for 36 points and 14 rebounds. Stanford outrebounded the Beavers 46-29 despite playing its sixth straight game without second-leading rebounder Reid Travis, who remains out indefinitely due to a stress reaction in his left leg. The Cardinal figure to receive a tougher test on the boards from Oregon, which began Saturday’s play ranked ninth in the country at 6.1 blocks per game. Ducks forward Chris Boucher, a 6-10 junior from Montreal, leads the Pac-12 at 3.2 blocks per game while averaging 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12): The balanced scoring attack features five players averaging double figures, including Rosco Allen (14.1) along with guard Dorian Pickens (12.1) and forward Michael Humphrey (10.4). Pickens, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged two points last season, has scored 99 points and made 17 3-pointers over the last seven games to strengthen his case as the league’s most improved player. Freshman forward Marcus Sheffield (5.4) is also making an impact in league play by averaging 10.7 points while seeing a boost in his minutes over the last three games.

ABOUT OREGON (12-3, 1-1): The Ducks are down to nine scholarship players after losing point guard Dylan Ennis (season-ending foot injury) and freshman forward Trevor Manuel, who is transferring to Loyola Marymount. Coach Dana Altman’s squad still has plenty of talent to contend in the Pac-12 with a starting lineup that features freshman guard Tyler Dorsey (14.8 points) and sophomore forward Dillon Brooks, who is scoring a team-high 15.2 points per game but had two points on 2-of-10 shooting in Wednesday’s 68-65 win over Cal. Forward Elgin Cook scored 21 points in last season’s 73-70 win at Stanford and will need another strong performance Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series 91-49, but the teams have split their last four meetings.

2. The Ducks are 85-13 at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

3. Rosco Allen is the only player to start all 14 games for Stanford this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 69, Stanford 63