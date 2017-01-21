Preview: Stanford at Oregon

Both teams likely will be without their leading scorer when No. 10 Oregon hosts Stanford in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday afternoon. Oregon wing Dillon Brooks didn't come out for the second half of Thursday's 86-63 victory over California after injuring his lower left leg, while forward Reid Travis sat out Stanford's win at Oregon State the same night after re-injuring his right shoulder in the team's prior game.

Brooks had offseason surgery on his left foot and missed the first three games of the campaign before becoming a key part of the Ducks' current 15-game winning streak. Oregon coach Dana Altman said after the win over Cal that Brooks would "be evaluated the next couple of days," which makes it unlikely he'll be ready to face the Cardinal. Travis also may need more time to recover, as he missed two games with the shoulder ailment, returned against Washington State on Jan. 12 and suffered another injury to the same shoulder two days later against Washington. Stanford still has managed to win three in a row after losing its first four conference games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (11-8, 3-4 Pac-12): Michael Humphrey has helped pick up the slack for Travis in the last two games, and the junior forward will need to remain at his best if the Cardinal hope to topple Oregon. He scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds against Oregon State after recording 18 and 10 against Washington on Sunday. Humphrey was an even bigger factor the previous weekend, finishing with 27 points and 14 boards against No. 3 UCLA - numbers that largely dwarf his season averages of 9.6 and 5.7.

ABOUT OREGON (17-2, 6-0): Jordan Bell likely will be matched against Humphrey, and that'll be a tough task for both, as the 6-9 Bell is coming off a career-high 26 points against California - converting all but one of his 12 field-goal attempts. Getting Bell enough shots will be key, as he's averaging just 6.9 on the season - but is making 63.4 percent of those tries. Another player who will look to carry his hot hand into Saturday's game is shooting guard Casey Benson, who scored all 15 of his points from beyond the arc (5-of-5) against California.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has scored between 81 and 90 points in each of its last six games.

2. The Ducks are guaranteed a seventh consecutive winning season, a feat that last occurred 77 years ago.

3. Altman also is guaranteed his 20th consecutive winning season, joining active coaches Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Roy Williams (North Carolina), Bill Self (Kansas) and Tom Izzo (Michigan State).

PREDICTION: Oregon 85, Stanford 70