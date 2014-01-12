Stanford 82, Oregon 80

Stanford 82, No. 13 Oregon 80: Anthony Brown scored a career-high 24 points and Chasson Randle added 23 as the visiting Cardinal edged the Ducks for their first Pac-12 victory.

Brown shot 10-for-12 from the field while Dwight Powell added 14 points and six assists for Stanford (10-5, 1-2), which shot 52.6 percent and never trailed in the second half. John Gage chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers and Josh Huestis collected seven rebounds.

Oregon (13-3, 1-3) lost its third straight following 13 consecutive wins to open the season. Mike Moser had 24 points, including four triples, and Jason Calliste added 12 points off the bench.

Oregon committed 11 turnovers in the first half and trailed 41-37 despite shooting 55.6 percent. The Ducks were behind by as many as nine early in the second half before Dominic Artis’ 3-pointer cut the deficit to 81-80 with 21 seconds remaining.

Brown converted one of two free throws on Stanford’s next possession, and the Cardinal avoided their first 0-3 start in conference play since 2005 after the Ducks missed two shots in the final 10 seconds. Damyean Dotson scored eight of his 10 points in the first half for Oregon, which lost despite shooting 12-for-22 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon G Joseph Young, who entered the game averaging a team-high 19.7 points, missed six of his seven shots and finished with five points. … Stanford’s bench contributed 16 points after scoring a combined total of 13 over the last three games. … Oregon struggled defensively for the third straight game after allowing 198 points in consecutive losses to Colorado and California.