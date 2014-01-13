EditorsNote: Correcting lede

Stanford hands Oregon third straight loss

EUGENE, Ore. -- The No. 17 Oregon Ducks, who were ranked in the top 10 two weeks ago, will likely tumble completely out of the top 25 after a disastrous eight-day stretch.

The unranked Stanford Cardinal got 24 points from junior guard Anthony Brown to help defeat Oregon 82-80 Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Cardinal (10-5, 1-2 in the conference) won their first Pac-12 Conference game while the Ducks (13-3, 1-3) dropped their third straight after a 13-0 start to the season.

“This is going to weigh on them hard,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “It is going to be a long week, a tough week, and their character will be tested. We did not handle that well this week, so hopefully we are better next week.”

Stanford never trailed in the final 25 minutes and held off several late Oregon rallies, including a missed lay-up at the buzzer by guard Dominic Artis that would have tied it.

“That says a lot about our poise and our ability to handle the pressure,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “I was really proud of them.”

Stanford shot 52.6 percent from the field as guard Chasson Randle scored 23 points and forward Dwight Powell had 14. Oregon allowed its opponent to shoot at least 52 percent from the field and score at least 82 points in each of its three straight losses to Colorado, California and Stanford.

“We should be a heck of a lot better than we are right now on defense and that is my fault as much as the guys,” Altman said. “I‘m disappointed, the players are disappointed, we just have to do a better job.”

The Ducks shot 52.2 percent from the field, but committed 15 turnovers. Forward Mike Moser scored 24 points to pace the Ducks while guards Jason Calliste added 12 and Damyean Dotson had 10.

Stanford led 41-37 at halftime before Powell and Brown opened the second half with back-to-back buckets to put the Cardinal up 45-37.

Moser hit a jumper and two free throws and then added a dunk to get the Ducks within 47-43. Forward Richard Amardi added a dunk as Oregon cut the lead to 47-45 with 16:16 remaining in the game.

Powell scored four straight points for the Cardinal, and then Randle scored four straight to put the Cardinal ahead 55-47. Stanford’s lead reached 59-50 on a jumper by Brown, but Oregon responded with four straight 3-pointers, including three by Moser, to get within 64-62 with 11:38 to go.

“Moser hits those threes, and you think, ‘OK, here we go,'” Dawkins said. “They are a good team and so we just had to try and defend. We know they would make shots like that. We didn’t want it to disrupt our offense.”

Guard Robbie Lemons scored and Powell added a free throw for the Cardinal to stretch the lead to 67-62. Stanford extended the lead to 72-66 on a free throw by Powell with 7:44 left to play.

Moser got the Ducks within 72-69 with 5:23 to play, but Randle hit two free throws and Powell added a jumper to put the Cardinal ahead 76-69.

Stanford led 81-75 in the final minute before Moser got a rebound basket and guard Dominic Artis drilled a 3-pointer to get within 81-80 with 21.4 seconds remaining.

After a free throw by Brown, Oregon guard Johnathan Loyd missed a jumper with 7.4 seconds left and Artis missed a lay-up at the horn.

Stanford led 41-34 in the first half on a basket by Randle with 1:12 left before Calliste was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three shots to get Oregon within 41-37 at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon freshman G A.J. Lapray missed his 12th straight game with a hip injury while junior F Brian Crow missed his ninth straight game with an ankle injury. ... Stanford is 6-13 against Top 25 teams under coach Johnny Dawkins, including two wins this season. The Cardinal won 53-51 at No. 10 Connecticut earlier this season. ... Oregon coach Dana Altman switched his starting lineup after two straight losses. F Waverly Austin, who started the first 11 games of the year, was once again a starter in place of F Richard Amardi, who started the previous four games.