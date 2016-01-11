Oregon 71, Stanford 58

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks compiled 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Oregon to a 71-58 win over Stanford on Sunday night in a Pac-12 Conference game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Forward Dwayne Benjamin and guard Tyler Dorsey each added 12 points for Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12).

Forward Michael Humphrey scored 18 points to pace Stanford (9-6, 2-2).

Oregon led 28-24 at halftime and stretched the margin to 40-34 on a dunk by forward Jordan Bell with 11:24 left in the game. Benjamin made a 3-pointer to put the Ducks up 48-38, and Oregon stretched the lead to 52-39 when Benjamin dunked and forward Chris Boucher scored inside with just under eight minutes left in the game.

Guard Marcus Allen scored four straight Stanford points to cut Oregon’s lead to 54-46 before Boucher dunked and Benjamin scored to push the advantage back to 58-46.

Humphrey scored seven straight Stanford points early to put the Cardinal ahead 9-6 before Dorsey made a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Cardinal guard Marcus Sheffield had the next four points, and forward Grant Verhoeven scored to put Stanford ahead 15-9. The Ducks responded with an 8-2 run that culminated with a 3-pointer by guard Casey Benson to tie the game 17-17.

Forward Rosco Allen (13 points) put Stanford back into the lead with a 3-pointer, but Bell and Boucher scored back-to-back baskets for Oregon and Benson added a 3-pointer as Oregon went ahead 24-22.

Stanford tied the game 24-24 on a jumper by Allen, but Boucher made two free throws and Dorsey added a jumper as Oregon went ahead by four at halftime.