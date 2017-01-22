No. 11 Oregon wins school-record 16th straight

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon isn't focused on its winning streak.

The 11th-ranked Ducks won their school-record 16th straight game by defeating Stanford 69-52 on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon broke the record of 15 straight wins set in 1912-13.

"We're not worried about any streak," freshman guard Payton Pritchard said. "We are worried about getting better each game and making a run in the Pac-12 Tournament."

In fact, one Duck did not even know it was a record-setting streak.

"I didn't know about it until the guy from the Pac-12 Network told me," Oregon center Chris Boucher said. "I knew our winning streak, but I didn't know the school's streak."

Boucher led the Ducks (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12) with 16 points and 10 rebounds as Oregon won its 37th straight home game.

Senior guard Dylan Ennis added 15 points for Oregon while forward Jordan Bell and guard Tyler Dorsey each added 11. Oregon was without preseason All-American Dillon Brooks, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left foot against California on Thursday.

"It is going to hurt losing Dillon; he is a leader and the best player in the country to me," said Pritchard, who had six points, seven assists and eight rebounds. "Obviously, we need to find other ways to make up for that."

Oregon won its sixth straight game by at least 17 points to stay tied for first place with Arizona in the Pac-12 Conference at 7-0.

"To be honest, for us to be considered in the Pac-12 race, we had to be 7-0 with five of those games at home," Altman said. "For us to be considered a contender, we can't let home games slip. I'm really glad with where we are at record-wise. We've won 16 in a row and I told the guys that I am proud of them for that, but we have got a long ways to go."

Oregon shot 47.1 percent from the field, including 11-for-25 on 3-pointers, while outrebounding the Cardinal 40-29. Oregon's biggest complaint was its 19 turnovers.

Marcus Allen scored 13 points to pace the Cardinal (11-9, 3-5), which shot 32.3 percent from the field while ending its three-game winning streak.

"The individual talent is off the chart with this Oregon team," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "When you are playing them, you have to find ways collectively to punch back from that."

Oregon built an 18-point halftime lead before Stanford scored the first six points of the second half. Bell scored and Dorsey added a 3-pointer as Oregon went ahead 45-28.

Bell converted a three-point play to push the lead to 50-30 and guard Payton Pritchard made a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 55-32.

Stanford guard Marcus Allen scored the first five points en route to a team-high 13 before Oregon scored the next 11.

Ennis made two 3-pointers as Oregon went up 22-14 before forward Trevor Stanback scored for the Cardinal. Guard Casey Benson hit a 3-pointer for Oregon and Ennis added two free throws before Dorsey had a rebound basket to put the Ducks ahead 29-16.

Boucher had a dunk and added two free throws before tipping in a basket to put Oregon on top 35-20. Bell followed with a jumper and Boucher made a 3-pointer before guard Christian Sanders ended the half with two free throws to get Stanford within 40-22.

NOTES: Oregon clinched a winning record for the seventh straight season, marking the first time it has not had a losing season in that span in the past 77 years. ... Oregon coach Dana Altman has 20 straight winning seasons. Only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, Roy Williams of North Carolina, and Bill Self of Kansas have longer current streaks of winning seasons. ... Oregon's 7-0 record in the Pac-12 matches its best start since 2012-13. ... Stanford F Reid Travis, who leads the team with 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury.