Preview: Stanford at Oregon State

Two teams looking for their first Pac-12 victory meet Thursday when Stanford travels to face Oregon State, which opened conference play with losses at Colorado and Utah. The Beavers failed to score 70 points in both games, and coach Craig Robinson suggested that freshman point guard Hallice Cooke could replace Challe Barton in the starting lineup against Stanford. “It’s possible,” Robinson told OregonLive.com. “I want to watch the tape and see who’s doing what. Every week is an audition.”

Stanford isn’t dealing with any lineup questions - coach Johnny Dawkins has used the same starting five in all 13 games – but the Cardinal could use more production from its bench. Stanford’s reserves have gone scoreless in two of the last four games, and the season-ending injury to guard Aaron Bright hasn’t helped matters. Stanford entered league play having won four of five, but the Cardinal struggled from 3-point range and the foul line in a 69-62 loss to California last Thursday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (9-4, 0-1 Pac-12): Point guard Chasson Randle, who has averaged 20.2 points while shooting 49 percent in four career games against Oregon State, leads the Cardinal in scoring at 18.4 points per game. The Cardinal struggled early in the season on defense, but have held their opponent to fewer than 70 points in seven straight games. The Stanford frontline of Josh Huestis, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic ranks among the best in the conference, with Huestis averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-6, 0-2): Stanford’s stellar frontcourt could mean trouble for the Beavers’ Devon Collier and Angus Brandt, who combined for a total of 12 points in losses to Colorado and Utah. Forward Eric Moreland, who returned for the start of league play after serving a 12-game suspension, averaged 9.5 points and 11 rebounds in two games against Stanford last season. The team’s primary threat is guard Roberto Nelson, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring (21.1) and needs 22 points to become the eighth player in school history to reach 1,400 points.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 12-32 in Pac-12 road games dating back to the 2008-09 season.

2. Oregon State leads the series 73-66, but Stanford has won four in a row.

3. The Beavers are 5-71 over their last 76 games when trailing with five minutes remaining.

PREDICTION: Stanford 73, Oregon State 68