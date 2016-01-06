Preview: Stanford at Oregon State

Stanford plays on the road for the first time in nearly six weeks Wednesday when the Cardinal visit Oregon State in a Pac-12 game. Stanford last played away from Maples Pavilion on Nov. 27 in a consolation game of the NIT Season Tip Off in Brooklyn, N.Y., then went 5-2 on a seven-game homestand, splitting the first two conference games in close fashion.

The Cardinal face an Oregon State team that is coming off its most complete performance of the season in a 70-57 victory against Oregon, a victory that followed a 13-day break since its last game. The Beavers feature one of the most exciting players in the nation in point guard Gary Payton II, who comes in averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Payton is 12-for-28 from the floor in the last two games, but is still shooting 53 percent on the season. The task of slowing Payton could fall in the hands of Marcus Allen, who also played high school basketball in the Las Vegas area, but was two grades below Payton.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12): The Cardinal rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset then-No. 22 Utah in a Pac-12 opener Friday, but couldn’t pull off a similar comeback in Sunday’s one-point loss to Colorado. Stanford was lean on experience coming into this season and is even thinner now that forward Reid Travis has missed the last five games with a stress reaction in his left leg and there’s no timetable for his return. Travis was averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, both second best on the team, leaving 6-9 forwards Rosco Allen (13.6 points) and Michael Humphrey (10.6 points, team-best 7.3 rebounds) as the only threats down low.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (10-2, 1-0): One of the big men for Stanford will be given the task of trying to slow rising Beavers freshman 6-8 forward Tres Tinkle, the son of Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle who’s coming off his two best games of the season. Tinkle had 19 points and six rebounds against Oregon, 23 points and 11 rebounds the game before against Quinnipiac and showed his versatility last month against No. 2 Kansas, scoring 20 points and shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Tinkle hasn’t made more than one 3-pointer or shot more than four in any other game this season, but his inside-outside scoring ability is sure to keep Stanford on its toes.

1. A win by Oregon State would represent its best start through 13 games since the 1989-90 season, when Payton’s father, Gary Payton, was a senior for the Beavers.

2. The Beavers have scored at least 70 points in nine games this season, two more than they did in 31 contests in 2014-15.

3. A Stanford player has posted a double-double in each of the Cardinal’s last five games against Oregon State.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 76, Stanford 71