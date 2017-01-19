Preview: Stanford at Oregon State

When Stanford begins a three-game road trip at Oregon State on Thursday, it’s likely that each team will be without its best player. Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle remains sidelined with a broken wrist, while Cardinal forward Reid Travis is listed as day-to-day after reinjuring his right shoulder in Saturday’s 76-69 win over Washington.

Travis is averaging 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting to lead the Cardinal, who swept the Washington schools last week after opening Pac-12 play with four straight losses. If Travis is forced to miss an extended period, first-year coach Jerod Haase will need forward Michael Humphrey to continue his strong play from Saturday when he scored eight of his 18 points in the final four minutes to help secure the win over the Huskies. Stanford can’t expect much sympathy from Oregon State, which has struggled mightily without Tinkle for the last 12 games. The Beavers are looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season after falling behind 41-13 at the half and looking overmatched at every turn in last Saturday’s 85-43 loss to Oregon.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (10-8, 2-4 Pac-12): The Cardinal are last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (43.5) but shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half against Washington and had four players finish in double figures, including guard Marcus Allen (season-high 15 points). Point guard Robert Cartwright moved back into the starting lineup last week and has averaged 17.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting over the last three games. Sophomore wing Marcus Sheffield scored 35 points in the Pac-12 opener against Arizona State but has been held to single digits in four of his last five games.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-14, 0-5): In addition to Tinkle, the Beavers are playing without 7-footer Cheikh N'Diaye (shoulder) and forward Keondre Dew, who has been suspended indefinitely. Forward Drew Eubanks is averaging 17.4 in Pac-12 play while guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (16.8) has scored in double figures in all 11 games since returning from an injury. Coach Wayne Tinkle has been encouraged by the play of freshman point guard JaQuori McLaughlin, who is averaging 11.6 points while playing 32.9 minutes per game but needs to improve his poor assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State holds a 73-68 advantage in the all-time series, including a 38-27 edge at home in Corvallis.

2. Stanford G Dorian Pickens has made at least one 3-pointer in 16 of the team’s 18 games.

3. The game features the two lowest scoring teams in the Pac-12 in Stanford (69.9 points per game) and Oregon State (64.4).

PREDICTION: Stanford 64, Oregon State 59