Oregon State 81, Stanford 72: Roberto Nelson scored 21 points and Eric Moreland collected 17 points and 15 rebounds as the host Beavers recorded their first conference win.

Freshman point guard Hallice Cooke had a career-high 16 points in his first start and Angus Brandt added 12. Oregon State (9-6, 1-2 Pac-12) shot 8-for-15 from 3-point range and snapped a four-game losing skid against Stanford.

Chasson Randle led Stanford (9-5, 0-2) with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, and Stefan Nastic chipped in 11 points. Stanford is off to an 0-2 start in conference play for the second straight season heading into Sunday’s game at Oregon.

Stanford scored five points in the final minute of the first half to pull within 37-32, but Nelson and Langston Morris-Walker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Beavers’ lead to 10 with 17 minutes remaining. Stanford kept within single digits despite battling foul trouble throughout the second half.

Cooke, who scored 14 points in last Saturday’s loss at Utah, hit one of his three 3-pointers to put Oregon State ahead 71-66 with 2:37 to play. Stanford received just two points from its bench and was outrebounded 38-33.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford C Grant Verhoeven was held scoreless before fouling out with just under 14 minutes remaining. Forward Josh Huestis also fouled out with under a minute to play after collecting nine points and eight rebounds. … Oregon State shot 23-for-32 from the foul line while Stanford was 22-for-25 after going 10-for-20 from the line in last week’s loss to California. …. Stanford fell to 12-33 in Pac-12 road games dating back to the 2008-09 season.