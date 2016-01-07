FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford 78, Oregon State 72
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 7, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Stanford 78, Oregon State 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stanford 78, Oregon State 72

Senior forward Rosco Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds, leading visiting Stanford to a 78-72 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Junior guard Marcus Allen had 15 points and six rebounds for Stanford (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12). Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Oregon State (10-3, 1-1). Freshman forward Drew Eubanks and freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 13 points apiece.

Stanford mounted 9-1 and 10-2 runs to take a 22-11 lead on a layup by Pickens. The Cardinal continued to pull away, going up 28-14 on a layup by freshman center Josh Sharma. The Beavers cut Stanford’s lead to 11 on a 3-pointer by Thompson, but the Cardinal carried a 37-24 lead into the break.

The Beavers cut the deficit to nine early in the second half, but the Cardinal regained a double-digit lead moments later. Oregon State got within seven on a layup by Thompson and cut Stanford’s lead to six with 14 seconds remaining, but by then it was too late.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.