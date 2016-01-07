Stanford 78, Oregon State 72

Senior forward Rosco Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds, leading visiting Stanford to a 78-72 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Junior guard Marcus Allen had 15 points and six rebounds for Stanford (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12). Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Oregon State (10-3, 1-1). Freshman forward Drew Eubanks and freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 13 points apiece.

Stanford mounted 9-1 and 10-2 runs to take a 22-11 lead on a layup by Pickens. The Cardinal continued to pull away, going up 28-14 on a layup by freshman center Josh Sharma. The Beavers cut Stanford’s lead to 11 on a 3-pointer by Thompson, but the Cardinal carried a 37-24 lead into the break.

The Beavers cut the deficit to nine early in the second half, but the Cardinal regained a double-digit lead moments later. Oregon State got within seven on a layup by Thompson and cut Stanford’s lead to six with 14 seconds remaining, but by then it was too late.