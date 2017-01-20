Humphrey helps Stanford flatten Oregon State

Michael Humphrey scored 21 points and Stanford overcame a sluggish start to post a 62-46 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore.

Marcus Allen added 12 points for the Cardinal, who won their third straight game. Stanford (11-8, 3-4 Pac-12) made its final six field goals to pull away after hitting just 12 of its first 34 shots to finish at 45 percent.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 15 points and Kendal Manuel added 10 for the Beavers (4-15, 0-6). Oregon State shot just 35 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers while dropping its sixth consecutive game.

The Cardinal led by two points at halftime and quickly increased the advantage to seven before Oregon State fought back to trim it to two. But Stanford answered with seven of the next nine points and Humphrey's basket made it 39-32 with 11:10 to play.

The lead reached 45-36 on Humphrey's hoop with 8:20 remaining and hit double digits three-plus minutes later when Christian Sanders hit two free throws to make it an 11-point margin.

Manuel drained a 3-pointer to end an Oregon State field-goal drought of 4:44 to cut the deficit to 48-40. Allen and Humphrey responded with baskets and Grant Verhoeven added a three-point play to give the Cardinal a 55-40 edge with 2:52 to play.

Sanders connected on a 3 to make it 60-43 with 1:16 remaining.

Stanford missed eight of its first nine shots and trailed by as many as nine points over the first 10 minutes.

Thompson's 3 gave Oregon State a 19-11 edge with 9:10 left in the half before the Cardinal controlled the rest of the stanza. Stanford finished with a 16-6 burst and Humphrey's two free throws with 14 seconds left gave Stanford its first lead of the game at 27-25.